North Carolina teen has big moment during CMA Awards

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — It was a huge moment for a teen from the mountains when a video of her performing was shown Wednesday night on the CMA Awards, WLOS reports.

Meghan Woods, 17, of Hendersonville, has been going through the American Idol tryouts. The CMA Awards and Idol teamed up to let the public vote on who should go to Hollywood.

As part of the tryouts, Woods posted a one-minute video of her singing on Instagram for a chance to go to Hollywood. She was one of three finalists for the competition and was flown to Nashville to record the video shown Wednesday night. Viewers got to vote on who they think should get a golden ticket to Hollywood.

“Hendersonville has always been such a loving town. So they’ve really taught me how to, how to love people,” Woods told WLOS.

And her adventure isn’t over. Woods is flying to New York tomorrow, and the winner will be announced Friday.

Another big moment Wednesday night came when Asheville’s Luke Combs won the New Artist of the Year award.