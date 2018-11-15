North Carolina man continues to dig up historic treasures on the beach after Florence’s destruction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. – A North Carolina man has discovered several historic treasures on the Topsail Island beaches after Hurricane Florence hit the area about two months ago.

Bradley Dixon told WECT he’s found jewelry, coins, bullets and anti-tank projectiles from World War II.

He said those items probably would still be buried if it wasn’t for the hurricane. Dixon said the largest projectile he’s found is 27 pounds.

“The sands actually got removed from the beaches and pulled out to sea and it just uncovered older sands from I guess an era about 80 years ago,” he said.

Not everything he’s found is valuable though. Dixon said he also uncovered piles of plastic bottles and other types of trash.