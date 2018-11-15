× New seafood restaurant offering fried fish and shrimp dinners opens in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Skrimp Shack opened earlier this week at 815 W. Gate City Blvd., according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The restaurant opened in the space formerly held by Da Reggae Cafe, which moved to 2528 W. Gate City Blvd. last year.

Skrimp Shack is a chain of seafood eateries offering fried fish and shrimp dinners and baskets, and chicken, crab and fish sandwiches, including a sandwich billed as the “fattest fish sandwich.”

The name is not a reference to the meager beginnings of when Mitch and Stacey Hartman opened the first Skrimp Shack as a small eatery in Lee Hall, Va., in 2011. Instead, it was inspired by dialect.

“Before we started the Skrimp Shack, my husband Mitch was up and down the East Coast selling shrimp and fresh fish and no matter where he went, people would say, ‘skrimps’ or ‘swimps’ when ordering,” Stacey Hartman said. “It just kinda stuck.”

