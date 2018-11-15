× Father charged after 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A father faces charges after a 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Greensboro on Thursday morning.

Robert Terelle Townsend, 35, faces two charges of misdemeanor child abuse and was jailed in Guilford County under a $2,000 secured bond.

The boy was found alone in the 2700 block of Patio Place near Claremont Courts at about 8:30 a.m.

The child since been safely returned to his mother. The suspect has court planned for Friday.