Make-A-Wish turned him into ‘Batkid’ 5 years ago. Here’s where he is now!

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been five years since Miles Scott saved San Francisco as the legendary superhero Batkid, and now the Make-A-Wish Foundation has an update on his condition.

On Nov. 15, 2013, San Francisco transformed into Gotham City to help make the then-5-year-old boy’s Make-A-Wish dream come true.

Since he was 1, Miles wrestled with leukemia.

When the city stepped up for the incredible feat of generosity, Miles was in remission.

Now, five years later, the 10-year-old is doing “great!” according to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Since his crime fighting day five years ago, Miles has returned to being a typical kid—playing little league, going to school, helping his family farm, and even selling his first market goat in the local fair,” the Make-A-Wish Foundation said in a statement.

While he still sees his oncologist once a year, he spends the rest of his time going to his 5th grade classes and living life as a normal kid.