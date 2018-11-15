× Kim Porter, Diddy’s former girlfriend and mother of his children, found dead at 47

LOS ANGELES – Kim Porter, the model and actress who dated Diddy for several years and had three children with him, has died.

TMZ reported that Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home Thursday after authorities were called at about noon. She was 47.

It’s unclear what caused her death, but a source connected to Porter told TMZ that she had been suffering flu-like symptoms, and possibly pneumonia, for several weeks.

Diddy and Porter had dated for more than a decade with several breakups and makeups.

They had three children together — twin girls, Jessie James and D’Lila were born in 2006, and she had their son, Christian Combs, in 1998, according to TMZ.