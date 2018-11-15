× Smoke reported at McMichael High School

MAYODAN, N.C. — Smoke was spotted coming out of the roof of McMichael High School in Rockingham County, according to Rockingham County Schools.

Students are being evacuated.

According to RCS, all students are accounted for and safe.

Rockingham County Emergency Management confirmed that, despite early reports, there were no flames.

RockinghamNow reports Superintendent Rodney Shotwell believes the smoke stems from a motor or ballast for a cafeteria light fixture.