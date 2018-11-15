× Davidson County man accused of trying to set a room on fire with children inside

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A Davidson County man is accused of trying to set a room on fire with children inside, according to an arrest warrant.

Buddy Woodrow Rhodes, 41, of Thomasville, faces charges including attempted first-degree arson, assault on a law enforcement animal, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Deputies said he poured lighter fluid in a living room with children inside and planned to set it on fire. He also threatened to stab a man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then, while he was being arrested, the sheriff’s office said he tried to run away, he punched a deputy, he tried to gouge out a deputy’s eyes and pulled on a K9 Ranger’s nose.

A magistrate order will keep him from contacting his wife or children until his case is heard in court.

It is unclear where the crime happened and whose children were present.

The suspect has been jailed under a $1 million bond and has court planned for Dec. 7.