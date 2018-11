× 3-year-old boy found wandering alone in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was found alone in Greensboro, and police are trying to track down his family.

Police are also working to identify the child.

He was found on the 2700 block of Patio Place on Thursday morning.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 373-2287 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or 1-800-378-5513 outside of those hours.

This is a developing story.