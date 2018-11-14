× Winston-Salem police officer dies unexpectedly

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Cpl. Kevin Shay died unexpectedly Friday, according to his obituary.

Shay, of Clemmons, was 39-years-old.

He is survived by his wife, son, mother, two sisters, two brothers, two step-daughters, step-son, step-granddaughter and step-grandson, as well as nieces and nephews.

“Anyone who knew Kevin would agree he added humor to every situation. He took great pride in serving his country and his community,” the obituary reads.

He was born on July 19, 1979 in North Bellmore, New York.

Inspired by what took place on Sept. 11, 2001, he joined the United States Marine Corps and became a sergeant. He served two tours in Iraq.

After, he moved to North Carolina and began his work with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Not only was Shay a corporal with WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit, he served the music department of Overflow Church in Winston-Salem where he was a member.

For more information regarding funeral services for Cpl. Kevin Shay, visit his obituary.