Reidsville man accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man is facing indecent liberties charges, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Christino Valadez Medina, 55, is charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation into alleged child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medina was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 20.