× Taxi driver killed in crash in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A taxi driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened at 2825 New Walkertown Road around 7:30 p.m.

The crash involved an Universal Taxi Cab 1994 Honda Accord wagon and a 2006 Infiniti.

The taxi was turning south onto New Walkertown Road from a shopping center when the Infinity hit the taxi.

The driver of the taxi, identified by police as 35-year-old Olivia Darlene Florez, of Winston-Salem, was killed.

The driver of the Infiniti ran from the scene.

New Walkertown Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

36.115183 -80.208929