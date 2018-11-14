Part of FOX8 viewing area under Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory with freezing rain possible

Some counties in the FOX8 viewing area are under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Alleghany, Wilkes, Surry and Patrick counties are under a Winter Storm Warning. Freezing rain and sleet is possible, according to the National Weather Service. Total sleet accumulations could be up to two inches, with ice accumulations up to one half of an inch.

Stokes and Yadkin counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Freezing rain and sleet is possible. Total sleet accumulations could be up to one inch, with ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

“Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel for the evening commute today and the morning commute Thursday,” the National Weather Service said.

Several other counties in the FOX8 viewing area are under a Flash Flood Watch, including: