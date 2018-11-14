× Officials announce $9 million improvements proposal for Bowman Gray Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium could be getting $9 million in improvements and renovations to better accommodate Winston-Salem State University football and Bowman Gray racing, officials with the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University announced Wednesday.

The proposed improvements include new restrooms and concession stands, a new high-capacity Wi-Fi system, and improvements to parking, seating and landscaping. The football field would be regraded and the race track would be resurfaced. The field house, ticket booths and press boxes would be refurbished.

The proposed improvements would address the stadium’s aging infrastructure, officials said.

Officials envision adaptable signs to brand the stadium for Rams football in the fall and for racing in the spring and summer.

The proposed improvements must be approved by Winston-Salem City Council.