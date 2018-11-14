× NC woman walking to mailbox hit, killed by drunk driver

SALISBURY, N.C. – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car while walking to her mailbox, WSOC reports.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Airport Road in Salisbury.

Troopers said 34-year-old Sonya Dalton was at her mailbox getting her mail when 29-year-old Tasheka Barnes lost control of her vehicle and struck her.

Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Troopers charged Barnes with driving while impaired and said charges for vehicular homicide are pending, according to WSOC.