NC Highway Patrol placing troopers every 20 miles along interstates during Thanksgiving

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is ready to help ensure safe travel during Thanksgiving, WTVD reported.

Troopers will be out in full force for the anticipated increased number of vehicles that will travel across North Carolina during the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide.”

The NCSHP is aligning with IACP’s Drive to Zero/Drive to Save Lives initiative and will participate in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among seven other states along the Interstate 40 corridor.

The campaign will take place on the busiest travel days of the holiday, beginning Nov. 21 through Nov. 25. During that time, troopers will be placed every 20 miles along I-40.

The Highway Patrol offers some tips for safe and responsible travel during the holiday weekend.