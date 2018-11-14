Mom of missing North Carolina teen Hania Noelia Aguilar issues statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUMBERTON, N.C. -- The mother of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar wrote a statement by hand, pleading for the return of her daughter.

Hania was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into the family's SUV just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The Lumberton police department shared the note, handwritten in Spanish, as well as an English translation.

The translation reads:

I trust in God that my daughter will return. No one knows the pain I have in my heart. Despite all the criticism and speculation against me, I would never use my daughter’s name in order to take advantage of this situation.

I thank all those people who have provided me help. Please, if you know something, call. I ask everyone not to make absurd comments. For the love of God respect my pain. I only want Hania, my princess, back. I miss her.

The FBI on Tuesday announced they are increasing their reward to $25,000 for information that leads to Hania's location or the arrest of the person responsible for kidnapping her.

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

The SUV that was stolen during the kidnapping of a Hania was found Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI reports it was found just before 8 a.m. off Quincey Drive in Lumberton.

The bureau asks anyone who lives or owns a business on or around Quincey Road and has a video surveillance camera system to call the tip line at (910) 272-5871.

Lumberton police on Friday said teams conducted a ground search in a one-mile radius of where the vehicle was found. They asked property owners within the one-mile radius to also check their properties for anything out of the ordinary.

On Friday, the FBI released photos of Hania taken the day before she was kidnapped.

Authorities on Friday also released two more surveillance videos of a man walking near the area where Hania was kidnapped.

Authorities are not calling the man in the video a suspect at this time, only saying they want to talk to him. The first video of the man was released Thursday.

In addition to the $25,000 reward offered by the FBI, Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $5,000 reward.