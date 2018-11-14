× Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ attorney, arrested on domestic violence charges

LOS ANGELES — Michael Avenatti, famously known as Stormy Daniels’ attorney, has been arrested on felony domestic violence charges, TMZ reports.

Avenatti was arrested Wednesday after his estranged wife filed a domestic violence report.

The alleged incident happened Tuesday and the two had another confrontation Wednesday at an apartment building in the Century City area of Los Angeles.

Avenatti claimed during the Wednesday confrontation that his wife hit him first.

Sources told TMZ Avenatti’s wife’s face is “swollen and bruised.”

They’ve been married since 2011. Avenatti filed for divorce in 2017.

Avenatti is currently in custody, according to TMZ.