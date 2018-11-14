× High Point police investigating hit-and-run that injured woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a hit-and-run seriously injured a runner.

The hit-and-run happened Wednesday around 6:15 a.m.

The runner, a 44-year-old woman, was hit by a vehicle during her morning run on Barrow Road at Willard Dairy Road.

High Point police said the woman suffered significant injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, High Point police released surveillance video on Facebook showing the hit-and-run (viewer discretion advised, video is graphic).