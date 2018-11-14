Guilford Courthouse National Military Park closed for debris removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford Courthouse National Military Park rangers say the historic site will be closed for at least a week as crews clear leftover debris from Tropical Storm Michael.

Acting Superintendent Sarah Cunningham said that the estimate is weather dependent.

"They're focusing on getting the tour road open first and then once the ground dries out we'll start focusing on the internal trails," Cunningham said.

The park has contracted a tree removal service withe the help of federal funding because the damage was beyond their annual maintenance budget.

Rangers ask walkers not to disregard he signs and caution cones blocking areas for their safety.