Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Months after the April tornado, many in Greensboro are still recovering.

Survivors say life has felt as out of sorts as what's left of their homes.

The Housing Consultants Group, a non-profit, is working to change that.

The group aims to get people into homes and promote financial literacy.

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro helps to support this effort.