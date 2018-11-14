FOX8 viewer grants 94-year-old D-Day veteran’s wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- On Monday, FOX8 viewers met a man named Dewitt “Lucky” Wells during our veterans special “Home of the Brave.”

Wells is a 94-year-old WWII veteran who landed on Utah Beach on D-Day with the 90th Infantry.

In the story, he detailed his time spent in the war, which brought back some unpleasant memories.

“The lieutenant that was in our squad, I saw him disappear right in front of me. He stepped on a mine. He just disappeared,” he said. “That’s one thought in my mind I will never, never forget.”

Those recollections prompted Wells to say, “I’m not going back again. But I would like to feel the sand on Utah Beach.”

Minutes after the story aired, a woman named Jane Hansen reached out to FOX8.

Jane, whose father also served in WWII, visited Utah Beach two years ago. While there, she took some sand from the beach.

She wanted to share some of it with Wells.

“Come on in, you don’t have to, just walk right in, my house is always open,” he said, after the doorbell rang at his Winston-Salem home on Wednesday.

Hansen, along with her husband and grandson, walked into Wells’ kitchen.

“We saw you on TV the other day,” she said. “And we have something for you.”

Hansen explained that she had some sand from Utah Beach in a bag and offered to let Lucky feel it.

“It is soft. That feels just like the beach,” he said, digging his fingers into the sand just as he had 74 years ago. “I never got a chance to really feel it.”

“You had other things to think about I bet,” Hansen said.

“Definitely. My life,” Wells responded. “We had stuff flying over our heads like these and we were kind of dodging. We laid on the beach and crawled a little ways, lay down on the beach crawl a little ways, lay down on the beach crawl a little ways.”

After the two talked for a few more minutes, Hansen made Wells an offer.

“Would you like some of this to keep?” she asked him. “Because I brought a little bottle.”

“I’ll cherish something like that,” Wells said.

“I knew you would,” Hansen responded.

As quickly as it started, seemingly, the meeting ended.

“Thank you for sharing your story. Can I give you a hug,” Hansen asked Wells. “Thank you so much, for everything you’ve done for us and continue to do.”

Hansen then promised she would keep in touch, before exiting and returning home; leaving something Wells longed to touch for 74 years for him to treasure. ​