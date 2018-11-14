× Former longtime FOX8 President and General Manager Eugene H. Bohi dies

Former longtime FOX8 WGHP President and General Manager Eugene H. (Gene) Bohi passed away peacefully Wednesday morning after two weeks of declining health.

Bohi was president and general manager at FOX8 from 1973 until 1984. Prior to coming to the Piedmont Triad, he was general manager of WAST (now WNYT, NBC) in Albany, New York. Prior to WAST, he was general sales manager at WKYC, the NBC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bohi got his start in broadcasting in 1949 while working at a radio station in Kansas City, KS.

He would go on to become legendary in broadcast lore as the person who started the large Quadruplex two-inch videotape machine that recorded the first Kennedy-Nixon Presidential Debate on September 26, 1960. At the time, Bohi was on the production team at WBBM, the CBS affiliate in Chicago.

Bohi liked to tell the story of how he actually saw Richard Nixon sweat during the broadcast and how those who listened on the radio thought Nixon had won.

At FOX8, Bohi became known publicly for his editorials which aired nightly at the end of the 6 p.m. news. He was also active in the High Point community. For many years, he moderated the city’s candidate forum before major elections.

He also served as president of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters in 1979.

He was also known for seeing potential in young broadcast journalists and giving them opportunities. Bohi launched many a career, including that of FOX8 Anchor Neill McNeill.

“Gene hired me right out of college at WGHP 35 years ago when many stations wouldn’t give me the time of day,” McNeill said upon learning of his death. “I will forever be appreciative of Gene for giving me this opportunity.”

Bohi is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, two sons and one grandchild.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.