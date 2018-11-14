Conservative gift company sells ‘Build the Wall’ building block set for children

Keep and Bear is selling the set which includes 101 “MAGA building blocks” and a small LEGO-like figurine of President Donald Trump “in a MAGA hard hat.”

New toy challenges children to “build the wall.” What message do you think this sends? @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/DSKa7zAL22 — Andrew Donley (@Andrewabc3340) November 13, 2018

In the toy’s description, Keep and Bear says, “A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas.” This is one of the reasons the company writes, “The wall must be built.”

The package’s front cover shows an image of the Trump figurine, wearing a blue suit and red tie, and the building block wall.

On the opposite side of the wall is a stereotypical depiction of a Latino man wearing a sombrero, the wide-brimmed hat from Mexico, and a poncho. He’s holding maracas and has a dark mustache. The character is standing in front of what appears to be ancient ruins.

The product is considered suitable for ages 5 and up.

The set is available for pre-order at $29.95.

The product has already begun to draw fierce reactions from the public.

Teach your kid how to be a bigot and Build the Wall. Nazi flags sold separately. https://t.co/Xdqnmju0ku — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 14, 2018

MAGA-themed toy encourages children to 'Build the Wall' https://t.co/CII4omJGqr via @MailOnline HAHA I get such a kick out of this. That's great! I absolutely think of this as a gag gift, not a legit kid's toy… #maga #potustrump #buildthatwall — Producer Lightning (@LightningMarita) November 14, 2018

You can build the wall, then have Trump figurine tell the contractors the wall was 'unsatisfactory' and not pay them. The Trump method of building things! #MAGA https://t.co/Gh5Gxf1ubY — Skooma Dealer (@HedgehogClown) November 14, 2018