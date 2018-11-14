Community raises concerns over Battleground Ave. expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A proposed roadway expansion project could become a reality along Battleground Avenue.

The N.C. Department of Transportation, along with the City of Greensboro, wants to widen U.S. 220/Battleground Ave from north of Westridge Road to the future ramps of Interstate 840 eastbound.

The project would cost an estimated $17.5 million that would upgrade the existing roadway to six lanes with sidewalks and medians.

According to the city and state, the purpose of this project is to alleviate congestion and create a safer corridor.

Tuesday night, NCDOT held a public input meeting inside of the fellowship hall of the Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.

Representatives talked about the expansion plans, and displayed around the room were maps of the proposed project.

“I think in the long run it’s going to be great,” said resident Mary Lee Wembert who lives in the area.

Wembert asked questions about how the ongoing construction could pose a problem for her daily commute.

“It’ll handle some of the traffic problems but I was just concerned about the effect on the neighborhood during construction,” said Wembert.

Others in the area said they want to know the impact the expansion will have on their neighborhood's access to Battleground Avenue.

“Right now my neighborhood has three ways in and out. They're taking two of those ways out and suggesting that we make a U-turn on Battleground Avenue,” said Terri Jackson, another concern resident.

More than 33,000 vehicles traveled daily through the area over a one year period.

Greensboro police say they’ve responded to 139 crashes in that same stretch.

“I wish we had better mass transit. I wish we had alternatives to simply paving more of Greensboro just to provide more ways to get to and from places,” said Jackson.

The project could begin construction by the fiscal year of 2021.