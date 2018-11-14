× 18-year-old driver arrested after passenger dies in Greensboro wreck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old driver was arrested after his passenger died in a wreck Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police.

At 11:27 p.m., police responded to a wreck in the area of Oakland Avenue and Chapman Court.

On the scene, officers found a flipped 2016 Mercedes in a parking lot.

A passenger, 22-year-old Cameron May, of Greensboro, was found dead.

The driver, 18-year-old Ahmed Sinada, of Greensboro, ran away but was found by police.

Sinada was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

He was placed in Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Police continue to investigate.