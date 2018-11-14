1 killed, 2 injured in crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in northwestern Davidson County Wednesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

The crashed happened at Hampton Road and James Road at 2:39 p.m.

A Honda and a Saturn collided head-on after one of the vehicles went left of center.

One person was killed and two others were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers are still investigating. There is no word on what caused the driver of one of the vehicle to drive left of center.

35.957236 -80.366312