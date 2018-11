Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your child's Christmas list looks more like a toy store's inventory, we've got a tip that could help you filter it down.

The "Four Gift Rule" is designed to make your kids happy, while imparting an important lesson about responsibility.

The rule recommends that you:

Buy something they want Buy something they need Buy something they can wear Buy them something to read

Learn more in today's Mommy Matters.