Suspect sought for allegedly shooting at North Carolina police officer

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Police have arrest warrants out for a man accused of shooting at an officer in Albemarle.

Police are looking for Jeremiah Devon McDougald, 32, of Broadway.

According to Albemarle police, Officer Blake Evans was trying to stop McDougald on Sunday because he was driving a stolen car and during the attempted traffic stop, McDougald stood up through the sunroof of the car and started shooting at Evans.

Evans’ patrol car was hit several times but he was not injured.

McDougald faces several charges including felony attempted first-degree murder.