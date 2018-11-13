× Representative wants to end Daylight Saving Time in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas state representative wants the state to get rid of daylight saving time, KFOX14 reported.

Rep. Lyle Larson filed House Bill 49 this week, hoping to exempt the State of Texas from the federal laws that established daylight saving time.

Larson said that daylight saving time originally was meant to give Americans more daylight working hours and conserve energy.

“In a world without daylight saving time, we could all enjoy additional time outdoors by engaging in recreational activities,” said Larson. “We could maintain our sleep schedules, feeling healthier and happier as a result.”

California voters recently approved making daylight saving time year-round, instead of only early March to early November.