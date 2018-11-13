Piedmont Triad could see freezing rain later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday night into Thursday is the period we need to watch closely for possible freezing rain.

Rain returns during the overnight and some may see the rain start as or mixed with sleet. The best chance for this is north and west of the Triad, but we could see a shorter period of this even in the Triad.

As temperatures cool to near 32, a few pockets of freezing rain will also be possible in the Triad for a few hours Thursday morning. There is a better chance north and west of the Triad.

Areas in the foothills northwest of the Triad may see some light glaze on elevated surfaces Thursday morning. Farther north and west on the east side of the mountains, we could see freezing rain reach 1/4″ which could create issues on trees and power lines. Lows near the mountains will be in the upper 20s to near 30.

Thursday the temperatures will gradually climb to the mid-30s by mid to late morning and any icing threat will end. Rainfall will likely exceed one inch with locally two inches possible. Watch for areas of flooding.

Starting Friday we go back to a drier pattern. We may be rain free for at least a week.