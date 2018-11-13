× North Carolina high schooler killed in wreck

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers say a senior at West Henderson High School was killed in a wreck along Christ School Road on Monday afternoon, WLOS reported.

Trooper Rico Stephens says 17-year-old Alexis Moffitt, of Fletcher, was driving east in a Honda Civic at around 1:40 p.m. when she lost control of the car, crossed the center line and crashed into a truck driven by Terence Weaver, of Fletcher.

Authorities say Moffitt died at the scene. Weaver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Stephens said troopers determined that it had been raining at the time of the wreck, and Moffitt had been traveling too fast for the conditions.

A spokesperson for Henderson County Public Schools said Moffitt was a senior at West Henderson High School, according to WLOS.

“Our Falcon Family is devastated to hear about the tragic accident that took the life of Lexie Moffitt,” Principal Shannon Auten said in a news release. “Our students, staff, and community are coming together to support and love each other during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lexie’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of this wonderful young lady.”