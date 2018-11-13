New bride has wedding dress stolen in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A new bride is hoping someone will find, or return, her wedding dress after it was stolen in Winston-Salem Monday morning.

Tiffany Allman says she and her husband, Aidan McCaul, were married last month in Germanton. She says she instantly knew he was “the one” when the pair met in the Forsyth Tech bookstore about five years ago.

“I wouldn’t change the memories for anything,” she said.

She had similar feelings about the dress she wore on their wedding day.

“It just fit me to a T,” she said. “I tried it on and was like, ‘This is the one,’ and my mom was like, ‘Yes!’”

The dress, made by JJ’s House, is only available online in the Piedmont Triad, Allman told FOX8. Last week, she wore it once more for more photographs alongside her husband.

“It has like this vintage lace on the top,” she said. “The bottom has these lace details on it.”

This week, Allman had plans to preserve the dress.

“I was gonna put it in one of the boxes so I could keep it,” she said.

First, she needed to get it dry cleaned. So, she put it in her car.

On Monday, around 5:50 a.m., Allman started her car at her grandparents’ house on Sun View Road. She then locked the car with a spare key and walked inside for four minutes. When she came back outside, the car was gone.

“I was like, ‘No, my wedding dress was in there,’” she exclaimed.

Around 8:00 p.m. Monday, Allman got a call from Winston-Salem police saying they had found her car parked in the middle of the street near Cleveland Avenue and 21st Street. The thieves left plenty of junk inside, including wrappers, tobacco and an old-school hockey mask.

But the dress was gone.

“I really love this thing, because you look so beautiful and the whole day’s awesome,” Allman said. “You just can’t really replace it.”

She hopes the dress will end up in a pawn shop where she, or police, can find it. But worse thoughts have crossed her mind.

“It’s in a dumpster somewhere, or they’re keeping it to go through and sell on the streets,” she contemplated.

But, more so than anything, she hopes it will find its way back to her.

“I wish that y’all would return it or put it somewhere out in the open, so somebody could find it, or you could even drop it off in my yard, that would be fine too,” she said. “If it was covered in mud that would be OK.” ​