Man killed in Rockingham County industrial accident

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – A death investigation in Rockingham County determined a man was killed in an industrial accident, Rockingham County Sheriff’s spokesman Keith Suthard said Tuesday.

The man’s body was discovered on Monday just after 3 p.m. It happened on East Meadow Road just outside of the Eden city limits.

Suthard said the worker was using heavy equipment and hand-powered tools to tear down steel and other metals. It appeared that a circular cutter kicked back, killing the worker, Suthard said.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.