× Man killed in Rockingham County industrial accident identified

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in an industrial accident Monday.

The man’s body was discovered on Monday just after 3 p.m. It happened on East Meadow Road just outside of the Eden city limits.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the man was William A. Villatoro, 44, of Bay Shore, New York.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Suthard said Villatoro was part of a team contracted to remove metal from the vacant plant. Villatoro was using a cutting saw when the saw kicked back, striking him in the torso/neck area.

No foul play is suspected.