Man banned from Disney again for ‘Trump 2020’ sign

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney, once again, banned Dion Cini from company properties for, once again, holding up pro-President Trump signs, according to the WFTV.

Back in September, Cini lost his annual pass for unfurling a giant flag promoting a 2020 campaign for President Donald Trump at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The 49-year-old New Yorker told WFTV that Disney then revoked his annual pass, which he says he’s had for 24 years.

In September, he said this was not the first time he’d done something like this and it would not be his last.

Cini kept true to his word.

Disney contacted Cini and took him off the blacklist, he said.

He, in turn, agreed that he would not hang any more flags — and he didn’t.

Instead, he held a “Trump 2020” sign for a photo on his ride down Splash Mountain, as well as a “Keep America Great!” sign on Expedition Everest.

Now he’s been re-banned from all Walt Disney World properties, which includes the theme parks and resorts.

“I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them,” Cini told WFTV. “I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag.”

Disney rules prohibit “unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd.”

While it’s unclear if Disney would ever allow Cini back, he seems interested in going for a three-peat.

He posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “Banned twice. Thrice?”