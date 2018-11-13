Greensboro urging people to be mindful of what they are putting in recycling bins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is urging people to be mindful of their waste.

There are 20 public recycling drop off locations in Greensboro. Although, the drop off location on Lake Jeanette Road was closed due to illegal dumping back in October.

“That was removed for some pretty heavy and egregious recycling contamination like hazardous waste, electronics, it was just a bunch of stuff that wasn’t supposed to be out there,” said Tori Carle, the waste reduction supervisor of Greensboro.

Another problem plaguing recycling drop-off sites is overflow. People are not breaking down their boxes which is taking up more space.

“A quick little breakdown is going to save a whole lot of room and then more people are going to be able to recycle,” Carle said.

In July, the city’s Waste Reduction Team launched the Recycle Right campaign in an effort to educate the public and reduce the amount of non-recyclable material going into the Recycle Center.

Residents who do not have the correct items in their recycling cans will be issued a warning.

After three violations a resident will have their recycling bin taken away.

So far, the city has issued 6,000 violations and 16 households have had their bins removed.