Davidson County man charged with murdering another man during a domestic dispute

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man who lived at his home, authorities said Monday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Joseph Mark Welborn of Koontz Road was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of James William Foster, 42, who lived at the same address, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at 12:34 p.m. Saturday when Davidson County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a shooting at the home in the Yadkin College area in western Davidson County, the sheriff’s office said.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they found Foster suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest and abdomen, Sheriff David Grice said.

Detectives identified Welborn, who is in his mid-20s, as the suspect in the shooting, Grice said. Foster was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Welborn and Foster lived at the Koontz Road home with their significant others, and all four people and a child were home at the time of the shooting, Grice said. Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument, Grice said.