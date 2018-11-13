× Dancer says she was sexually assaulted at Myrtle Beach-area gentlemen’s club

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. — Police are investigating after a dancer was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Myrtle Beach-area gentlemen’s club, WMBF reports.

The alleged assault happened at Thee DollHouse in Atlantic Beach.

On Nov. 10, police came to Grand Strand Medical Center to talk to the victim after the assault was reported.

The 20-year-old victim said she was giving the suspect a dance in a private back room when he tried to sexually assault her. She pushed him off, but a minute later he came at her again and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report obtained by WMBF.

After the alleged assault, the victim ran from the back room and a bouncer kicked the suspect out of the business.