Asheville merchant catches man selling products stolen in break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A downtown Asheville merchant caught a man on the street selling items, stolen from her store, on Thursday, WLOS reports.

The items were taken during a break-in at Hazel Twenty Boutique late last month. A major break in the case came Thursday, just two-blocks from the store. An employee walking to work decided to take a detour for coffee and noticed something that wasn't supposed to be where it was.

Hazel Twenty owner Lexi Diyeso got a call from employee Bridgette Perrott on Thursday. Perrott said there was a guy selling stuff that looked too familiar.

"I own a couple things that were like on the blanket, so I was like, 'Oh, that looks like the necklace that I have. Oh, that looks a lot like the stuff that was stolen from us,'" employee Bridgette Perrott told WLOS.

Someone broke into Hazel Twenty a few weeks ago and took about $10,000 worth of jewelry, leather goods and accessories.

"I walked straight up and started looking at the items," Diyeso said. "And this person was trying to sell them to me. And I'm like, 'but that's mine, that's mine, that's mine and you're wearing my necklace.'"

Read more at WLOS.