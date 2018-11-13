× Another gun found at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school in weeks since student shot, killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About two weeks after a student was shot and killed at Butler High, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools faced another gun incident Tuesday, WSOC reports.

According to a statement from East Mecklenburg High School Principal Rick Parker, law enforcement searched a student and found a gun after receiving a tip.

“Any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action,” the statement reads. “I ask that every parent and guardian have a conversation with your student about the importance of making sure they never have a weapon at school.”

The district is currently considering new safety measures.

Since the Oct. 29 homicide, guns were also found at Garinger and Hopewell high schools, both part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system, according to WSOC.

These discoveries all come after a student was shot and killed at Butler High School in Matthews.

Jatwan Cuffie, 16, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen, according to authorities.

Officials said the shooting happened in a main hallway at about 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 after a fight between the suspect and victim.

Cuffie admitted to the crime and surrendered at the school, according to authorities. He was apprehended in a classroom.