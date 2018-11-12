Salvation Army looking for food donations as it provides for additional households in Alamance County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Allied Churches of Alamance County is no longer providing food to the community. The Salvation Army is picking up the slack, and this means providing for an additional 178 households.

"One in seven households goes to a food pantry once a week,” said Lt. Derrick Smith of the Salvation Army. “In the month of September, we served over 600 families with food here.”

With the task of feeding an additional 300 people, they need to start filling their empty shelves back up.

“When they come in for fresh fruits and vegetables each day or once a week, they're able to decide and go through and shop for what they may want or need,” said Smith.

The food pantry is in desperate need of several different foods but especially breakfast items.

Monetary donations are also welcomed so workers can also buy exactly what is needed.

“Our donors and our volunteers are the life lines of what we do,” Smith said.

Burlington’s Salvation Army said the numbers they serve are a direct reflection of the need in Alamance County.

“A single parent or parents at home who are working those two or three jobs and it's a decision to where they pay to keep their lights on or put food on the table or either provide Christmas for their kids,” Smith said.

With the holidays around the corner, this is an even tougher time for families and the food pantry.

“If you're one of the people that doesn't have to worry about where your next meal is coming from, then you should work on helping people that don't know where their next meal is coming from. Help them get back on track and find that,” said Katie Lorber, a volunteer.

If you were giving to Allied Churches or you’re a new donor altogether, you can drop off food items at 812 N. Anthony Street in Burlington. The food pantry is open from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You’ll need to show your ID and a household bill.