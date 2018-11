× Pilot in critical condition after plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A pilot is in critical condition after a two-person plane crashed into the ocean at Myrtle Beach on Monday.

WMBF reported that the pilot was the only person inside the plane at the time. A good Samaritan pulled the pilot out and brought the victim to shore.

The pilot was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

It happened near near Springmaid Pier.