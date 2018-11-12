Neighbors concerned about series of break-ins in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in one Davidson County subdivision say they have been the victims of a rash of car break-ins and items stolen around their property.

Harold Bassett lives in the Cardinal Terrace subdivision and says his neighbors have been victims of theft.

“I found part of a bill folder up here on the side of the street on the corner and I come out of my basement, I found my neighbors pocket book thrower up under some trees,” said Bassett.

FOX8 spoke with neighbors in the area who had cars that were targeted. We found out wallets, IDs and money were all taken. The targeted cars were unlocked.

“They got a four-wheeler over here last week and you know that’s pretty expensive item,” said Bassett.

The area has seen around four to six car break-ins over the past week, according to the neighbors.

Steve Hege lives in the area and is worried the criminals could become more aggressive.

“You worry about things happening, people breaking into your house, that’s what concerns me…I’m not in my car at night…I just don’t want anybody to get hurt,” he said.

Neighbors whose cars were broken into say they did report the incidents to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.