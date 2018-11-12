Meet Chicago’s newest police recruit: Gizmo the police cat

CHICAGO — Say “Hello” to “Pawfficer” Gizmo, Chicago’s very first recruit to the newly-formed “Meownted Unit.”

Gizmo’s recent hire all started when Chicago police visited an elementary school with some of the K-9 officers, WQAD reports.

One astute student noticed that the department didn’t have any police cats.

On Oct. 16, CPD issued a challenge on Twitter.

“If this is retweeted 500 times we will start the 14th District @Chicago_Police Meownted Unit as part of our Community Outreach program,” the post reads.

That same day, CPD hit their goal, paving the way for Gizmo to join the unit.

“Gizmo has been assigned to train with his sister #K9 Rozi as he learns the ins and outs of pawtrolling Chicago. Some very important local citizens have already inquired about visiting with Pawfficer Gizmo!” CPD tweeted later.

Welcome the 1st ever recruit in the CPD Meownted Unit, Pawfficer Gizmo. Gizmo, 8 years old, hails from a Police family. Gizmo’s mom is P.O. Ibarra and sister is K9 Rozi. Gizmo is Chicago tough with a soft side. He looks forward to making a pawsitive impact in the community

🚔 🐈 pic.twitter.com/h03uHLbeWv — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) October 16, 2018

While becoming a first in Chicago, Gizmo does not hold the title of America’s first police cat.

The Troy Police Department in Michigan was ahead of the curve in announcing Pawfficer Donut.

According to WQAD, Pawfficer Donut serves the vital role of moral support and providing cuddles.