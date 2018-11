× Man’s body found at construction site in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at a construction site in Durham on Monday morning, WTVD reports.

The body was found after 7 a.m. on Highway 55 and South Alston Avenue.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity or how they died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440.