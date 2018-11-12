Florida man pulled over in ‘Flinstones’ footmobile

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Fred Flinstone is going to be a little later to work after getting his car seized by a Florida sheriff’s deputy.

Initially pulled over for speeding, Flinstone became “unruly” and had to be detained, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

One thing led to another, and now the footmobile is a full-time part of the PSO fleet.

Of course, the whole thing is a joke, but the photos are very real!

On Nov. 4, the sheriff’s office shared their fictional report on their Facebook page.

The hilarious smart car, designed to look like the footmobile from the 1960s cartoon, ‘The Flinstones,’ belongs to Don and Trina Swartz.

The show, for those too young to remember, starred Fred Flinstone and his family in the fictional Stone Age town of Bedrock which looked uncannily like mid-20th century America.

“A very special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Don and Trina Swartz for being such great sports,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Yabba Dabba Doo!”