‘Fixer Upper’ stars are returning to television

Good news for those feverishly dreaming of shiplap since Chip and Joanna Gaines pulled the plug on Fixer Upper: The former HGTV dynamo and parents of five will return to television, they announced Friday on The Tonight Show.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said, quote/unquote, you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip Gaines said, looking into the camera. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. … We are excited to be back!”

The Gaineses are in talks with Discovery, the parent company of HGTV, to launch their own network, reports People.

Says a rep for Magnolia, the couple’s company, “the details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.” (Read more about the couple’s ultimate fixer-upper: Waco, Texas.)

