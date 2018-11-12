Duke Energy looks at ways to pay for hurricane damage, UPS avoids freight strike and more

Posted 8:15 am, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 08:13AM, November 12, 2018

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Duke Energy's ideas on paying for millions in hurricane damages, UPS which narrowly avoided the first work stoppage since 1997 and a recall for Lime scooters over concerns they may snap in half.