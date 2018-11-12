× David Pearson, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver who was Richard Petty’s longtime rival, dies at 83

David Pearson, the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver who was Richard Petty’s nemesis in the 1970s, has died. He was 83.

Pearson died Monday, according to WSPA, citing a source who knew him.

Pearson began his NASCAR career in 1960 and ended his first season by winning the 1960 NASCAR Rookie of the Year award.

He won three championships every year he ran the full schedule in NASCAR’s Grand National Series.

“David Pearson was one of the all-time greats,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Twitter. “Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best. The Silver Fox lived up to his persona on and off the track.”